Environmentalists say that 'the fight is not over' to bring a water fountain to the Stamford community.

Last week, Stamford Town Councillors narrowly voted against plans for a fountain in the High Street to allow people to refill drinks containers with water for free.

The fountain was the idea of the Climate Action Group to reduce plastic waste in the town and was put forward to the council by chairman Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem).

The proposed water fountain for the High Street in Stamford. Photo: Shaun Ford / MIW WATER COOLERS

At the meeting the proposal received eight votes in favour and eight against with two abstentions, giving the Mayor of Stamford, Gloria Johnson, the casting vote.

Coun Johnson said: "I'm not against it I just don't feel it's something the council should take on board.

"Whilst it's new it won't cost much but once it starts getting used there could be issues. It won't be a drain on our economy now but it will be in years to come.

Gloria Johnson

"In this moment of time due to insurance going up we are trying to keep the precept down."

However, Coun Wheeler said she remains committed to bringing the amenity to the town.

Since the meeting on Tuesday last week (September 28), a survey has been created on Facebook with 178 votes in favour of the plans and one against.

Amanda Wheeler

Coun Wheeler said: "Those facts speak for themselves, countless people have e-mailed and messaged me saying that they are shocked by the decision.

"What on earth is controversial about it?"

The Climate Action Group is currently in talks with other interested parties to help take the project forward, and believes that the proposal could be put in front of the council again after the by-election.

Aled Pattinson

"It is definitely not over - we will continue the fight," said Coun Wheeler.

The fountain was planned for in a corner of St Michael’s Church, facing Stamford High Street, and funding totalling to £5,000 approved by the Harry Skells Trust.

It is estimated to cost 6p a day to run, which the group is happy to Crowdfund for if funding cannot be secured.

The founder of Plastic Free Stamford, Aled Pattinson, was left disappointed by the results of the meeting, having attended to urge councillors to vote in favour of the project.

Aled said: "It is a thoroughly disappointing decision by Stamford Town Council to reject the water refill station that would benefit both residents and visitors as well as the environment.

"Although it is positive, and I thank, that half the councillors decided on action as well as talk, ultimately it is a real shame that Stamford won't join the fast growing network of refill stations across the country - for now at least."

Kayleigh Nicolaou who has been advocating and gathering feedback on the water fountain plans, also felt 'let down' by the decision and has written an open letter to the council explaining why it is a 'valid project'.

She said: "The fact that for whatever reason this proposal for the water fountain was a political decision is disappointing to say the least."

Coun Wheeler also reflected on a time when a water fountain, which was controversial at the time, was put in Red Lion Square in the 19th Century.