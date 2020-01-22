Discover more about what historic house gardeners get up to during the winter months at Burghley House during January and February.

For the first time, the historic estate is staging winter walks with head gardener Joe Whitehead, featuring a stroll around the normally closed family South Gardens - with its seasonal flower displays - as well as the dramatic Sculpture Garden and the whimsical Tudor Garden of Surprises.

Joe Whitehead really has country house gardening in his blood. His grandfather and great grandfather were both head gardeners on large country estates and after being under gardener at Burghley early in his career, Joe went on to work at RHS Garden Wisley and Salle Park in Norfolk before returning to Burghley as head gardener in 2017.

Burghley gardens in winter. Photo: John Lawrence

The new winter guided walks will offer seasonal treats on Thursday, January 30, Friday, January 31 Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7, with online tickets priced at £12 each.

Booking is essential as each tour will be limited to a maximum of 20 people. Separate dates for group bookings are also available, subject to availability.

For full details and to book online tickets, visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451.

Deer at Burghley House in the winter weather

The house and gardens re-open on March 14 and will be open daily (house closed on Fridays) untilNovember. The parkland is open daily from 8am to 6pm or dusk, if earlier.