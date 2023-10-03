Shoppers were treated to a musical medley by a town theatre group.

The Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players met on Saturday (September 30) to promote the upcoming production of The Gondoliers.

They sang in the Stamford Corn Exchange cafe in Broad Street before wandering through the Saturday market.

With performers donning Venetian gondolier outfits and dresses from a different time period, it wasn’t just the singing which drew attention.

Ruth Palmer, director, said: “Everyone loved it.

“There were people taking photographs and asking questions.”

Gilbert and Sullivan performers Matthew Clayton, William Lewis, Julia Salmon, Ken and Margaret Wainwright

She added that the cast, which has more teenagers and young adults this year, embraced the marketing technique.

The Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players will perform The Gondoliers at Stamford Corn Exchange on Thursday and Friday next week (October 12 and 13) at 7.30pm and on Saturday (October 14) at 5pm.

Tickets cost £17 and can be bought here: https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/the-gondoliers/

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.