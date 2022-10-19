Home   News   Article

The Hurdler takes the lead in Stamford and District Cribbage League

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 19 October 2022

A team from Stamford pub The Hurdler has leapt over competition to take the top spot in the Stamford and District Cribbage League.

The most recent matches saw The Blue Bell at Belmesthorpe and The Jolly Brewer in Stamford's B team join The Bull in Market Deeping in joint second place.

As more matches are played each week, the teams are expected to jostle for position.

The latest results in the Stamford and District Cribbage League
For more information contact the league chairman, Jill Newbold, on 07773 955535, or the treasurer, Sarah Critchard on 07495 567643.

