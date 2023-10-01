Like most things in life, having a plan helps, writes Suneel Appan of Stamford Climate Action Group.

Spontaneity is wonderful and often leads to unexpected scenarios which can then be shared with family and friends for many years to come as tales (often with a smidge of artistic licence). However, when it comes to the big and important stuff, we tend to think carefully about our desired outcome and then set out a series of actions to achieve it. A plan.

This could not be more relevant than when thinking about climate change, the sheer enormity of our planet makes comprehending the scale of the task that lies ahead rather difficult. Governments, legislators, and regulators from across the world are stitching together (at various fluctuating rates and to various fluctuating extents!) frameworks to guide us collectively to “limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels” as per the Paris Agreement which was adopted by 196 countries in 2016.

Dr Candice Howarth from PCAN presenting via MS Teams to the Climate Action Committee

While all this is happening in Westminster and beyond, we—the residents of Stamford—can do our bit and focus our efforts on this town and its surrounding areas. Taking climate action, whether globally or locally, falls under two broad categories – mitigation and adaptation. In this context the word mitigation relates to avoiding or reducing emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere whereas the word adaptation relates to altering behaviour, systems, and ways of life. In both cases these types of action are to protect ourselves and our communities from the impacts of climate change now and in the future.

The twist of good news is that work is underway. A small group of local residents—including me—have joined the recently formed Climate Action Committee within Stamford Town Council. We might not be experts in all the areas we will ultimately need but we care and we want to take action. At one of our recent monthly meetings, we hosted a guest speaker from the Place-based Climate Action Network (PCAN) and learnt plenty on “how to start writing a Climate Action Plan”. Starting at the beginning, being pragmatic, and remaining committed will all help turn this idea of a plan into a reality.

Suneel Appan

Intrigued? Please get in touch via the town council: townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk or 01780 753808.