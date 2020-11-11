Stamford Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal co-ordinator Jim Jackson holds Act of Remembrance at home
Published: 13:05, 11 November 2020
| Updated: 13:33, 11 November 2020
Remembrance brings responsibility for Jim Jackson.
The Stamford Poppy Appeal co-ordinator, who helps the town to raise in the region of £40,000 a year for the Royal British Legion in normal times, is also parade marshal for the Remembrance Sunday observance in Broad Street.
At this time each year he guides the cadets and veterans on their march from Star Lane to the war memorial for the laying of the wreaths.