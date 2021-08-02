The Last Post sounded through the streets of Stamford as people gathered to say a final and fond farewell to a well-respected man who did so much for his town.

The funeral procession for Ray Beresford, former chairman of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion, paused opposite the war memorial in Broad Street on Monday.

There dozens stood, many wearing British Legion ties and badges, in silent tribute to a father and grandfather who played a key role in their community.

The funeral cortege stopped for the Last Post to sound by Stamford War Memorial in Broad Street. Photo: Tony Story

A lone bugler played the Last Post before a recital of an extract from The Fallen, by Laurence Binyon.

Ray was 81 when he died on June 14 this year.

He had joined the RAF aged 17, eventually coming to Wittering where he met his late wife, Shirley.

Former servicemen and women paid their respects alongside friends and townspeople

Ray worked at Ketton Cement and was also a bus driver for Stagecoach, later becoming well known for his work with the Royal British Legion.

An active poppy seller, he also carried out welfare visits to RAF Wittering, St George’s Barracks and Kendrew Barracks, offering help to serving personnel and their families.

He held the position of chairman of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion.

Among those paying respects at the war memorial on Monday were Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson and former mayor Breda Griffin.

The cortège continued on its procession through Stamford

They stood alongside representatives from the Royal Air Force, Army and Royal Navy.