Mercury editor Kerry Coupe reflects on the last few days as the coronavirus pandemic increases.

Well, what a difference a week makes. Last week, from the comfort of our office in Stamford and surrounded by colleagues, I wrote that I wasn’t panicking about the coronavirus.

Today, things look a little different. For a start, I’m no longer in the office - I’m now working from my dining room and communicating via telephone, e-mail and Google Hangout rather than shouting across the room.

Last weekend, I enjoyed a catch-up with a friend and it’s a good job I did. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced measures designed to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. And it is spreading. As I type, there are seven cases in Lincolnshire, 15 in Northamptonshire, 14 in Cambridgeshire, 14 in Leicestershire. Rutland still seems to have avoided it.

The Government’s measures were far-reaching and, by the day, there are more. There is advice to those aged over 70 and those with underlying health conditions to ‘physically distance themselves’ to help avoid catching the illness - for 12 weeks.

The PM also went on to say that people should work from home where necessary - hence my dining room office set up - and he has closed schools.

As always, the incredible team of colleagues I am proud to work with has risen to this unprecedented challenge.

And so has the community. Just a few short weeks ago - although in honesty it feels like it could have been a few years ago - I said on the Stamford Podcast the sense of community was the reason I love this area so much.

As we fight this war against coronavirus, I have no doubt that the people of Stamford, Bourne, Rutland and the Deepings will join the battle. They will ensure that while some members of our community might be taking part in social distancing, they are not isolated from society. There has never been a more important time than now to be kind to one another.

Already there are initiatives that warm even the coldest of hearts reported in this week’s Mercury - one edition covering our whole area.

Businesses have also demonstrated a versatility to be admired with many changing tack by offering delivery services - both securing their own futures and making sure people are looked after.

And for us? While our Mercury office doors may have temporarily closed, our reporters and advertising team are still here to help. You can:

There are more ways than ever before to keep in touch so, in the difficult weeks ahead, please do. Stay in touch with us and stay in touch with each other. But most of all, stay

well.

