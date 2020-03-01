Home   News   Article

Looking back over the years with our Mercury Memories

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 01 March 2020

10 years ago

Lives could be put at risk by proposals to cut the minimum number of firefighters allowed to attend incidents, according to union officials.

Fire engines in the county are not allowed to leave their stations unless they have four firefighters on board, but Lincolnshire’s risk management plan proposes to drop this rule from April.

Read more
Human InterestNostalgiaStamford

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE