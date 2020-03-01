Looking back over the years with our Mercury Memories
Published: 12:00, 01 March 2020
10 years ago
Lives could be put at risk by proposals to cut the minimum number of firefighters allowed to attend incidents, according to union officials.
Fire engines in the county are not allowed to leave their stations unless they have four firefighters on board, but Lincolnshire’s risk management plan proposes to drop this rule from April.
