A gig certain not to leave you feeling ‘blue’ will be taking place in Stamford in September.

Blues musician and singer songwriter Chantel McGregor will be taking the stage at Mama Liz’s in North Street, Stamford on Friday, September 3 as part of her tour.

In previous years, Chantel stepped out into the pro-musician world and her live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age.

Chantel McGregor

Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fan base.

A hit with television and radio stations, including Planet Rock, Chantel was invited to perform with Joe Bonamassa, on two of his UK tours early in her career.

Chantel is writing for her third studio album, and was debuting some of the new tracks on her tour which, pre-Covid, was taking place throughout the UK and Europe.

Tickets are available via www.chantelmcgregor.com