A town bar could be turned into a retail space.

The owner of Willoughby’s Bar and Club in Stamford is looking to rent out the downstairs part of the property in Broad Street.

The downstairs of the building is currently used as a bar but it is hoped it could become a retail premises.

Willoughby's Bar and Club in Stamford

Terms set by the owner mean catering businesses wouldn’t be allowed to rent the space.

Renting out the downstairs to a new tenant “doesn’t affect Willoughby’s nightclub at all”, according to the owner Nick Pistolas.

While the business - which hosts DJs every weekend - was closed throughout the pandemic alterations were made to the new venue.

This included reinstating the former Central nightclub entrance in Silver Lane, rather than through the bar doors in Broad Street.

The bar and stairs, which connect the lower floor with the nightclub above, will be removed when a tenant is found.

3 Broad Street is available to rent through Richardson Surveyors for £24,000 per year.