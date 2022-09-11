Hundreds of people turned out to hear the Proclamation of King Charles III's accession to the throne as it was read in towns across the area.

In Stamford, mayor David Taylor read the Proclamation on the steps of Browne's Hospital at 3pm.

Shortly beforehand the Union flag, which had been at half-mast for the mourning of the Queen, was raised to its full height ready for the announcement.

Once the Proclamation was read, those gathered sang a stirring rendition of God Save the King.

Poignantly, beneath the balcony of Browne's Hospital in Broad Street, dozens of bouquets of flowers and messages had been left in tribute to the Queen, who died on Thursday.

Civic dignitaries, members of the British Armed Forces, representatives of The Church of England, and of the police, also joined Coun Taylor on the balcony.

In Bourne, mayor Anna Kelly read the Proclamation before residents who gathered outside Bourne Corn Exchange.

The flag was raised at Bourne Town Hall during the ceremony, which lasted about 10 minutes and was watched by members of Bourne Town Council, as well as other dignitaries and religious representatives.

The Proclamation was read a little earlier at Oakham Castle, close to where people had left floral tributes to the Queen in the castle grounds.

