Photographs from Her Majesty the Queen's visit to RAF Wittering in 1982
Memories of the Queen from 40 years ago have been re-ignited through photographs of her visit to RAF Wittering.
The pictures from June 21, 1982 show Her Majesty's visit to RAF Wittering, one week after the end of the Falklands conflict, in which Harrier pilots from the base had played a key role.
Later the same day, Prince William, son of King Charles III and Diana, was born.
Forty-year-old Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is now heir to the throne.
The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, having earned his wings in 1953.
He was qualified to fly 59 different aeroplanes and helicopters and clocked up nearly 6,000 hours at the controls, often flying the Royal Family himself in aircraft of the Queen's Flight.