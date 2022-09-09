Memories of the Queen from 40 years ago have been re-ignited through photographs of her visit to RAF Wittering.

The pictures from June 21, 1982 show Her Majesty's visit to RAF Wittering, one week after the end of the Falklands conflict, in which Harrier pilots from the base had played a key role.

Later the same day, Prince William, son of King Charles III and Diana, was born.

The Queen on a visit to RAF Wittering in June 1982, a week after the Falklands conflict concluded. Photo: Crown Copyright

Forty-year-old Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is now heir to the throne.

RAF personnel and families gathered on the runway to see the Queen. Photo: Crown Copyright

An official photograph was taken on the visit, with Prince Phillip by her side. His Royal Highness was a pilot, earning his Royal Air Force wings in 1953 and qualifying on 59 different aeroplanes and helicopters. Photo: Crown Copyright

A little girl presented the Queen with flowers. Photo: Crown Copyright

Inspecting the tanks at RAF Wittering. Photo: Crown Copyright

The support for The Queen on her visit to the RAF base was immense. Photo: Crown Copyright

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, having earned his wings in 1953.

He was qualified to fly 59 different aeroplanes and helicopters and clocked up nearly 6,000 hours at the controls, often flying the Royal Family himself in aircraft of the Queen's Flight.