The fast fashion industry is a multi-billion-pound powerhouse, luring billions of shoppers in yearly with new trends and prices that are almost too good to be true, writes Emilie Shaw, Stamford Youth Councillor

A new wardrobe can be ours whenever we desire with the press of a button or a quick trip to the shops.

Youth councillor Emilie Shaw

However, hiding behind the allure of convenience is a grim reality: fast fashion is suffocating our planet.

The fast fashion industry produces more carbon emissions than air travel and overseas shipping combined.

In addition, 360,000 tonnes of clothing are thrown away annually in the UK, many of these articles made from synthetic fibres like polyester and nylon. Whilst polyester and nylon promise durability in your clothing, these are fabrics derived from petroleum that take hundreds of years to decompose. So, what does this mean?

Some clothes can be considered ‘fast fashion’

The clothes that we throw away will be on earth longer than we will be alive.

Despite this alarming reality, there are steps we can take to slow down the fast fashion cycle for the benefit of our planet and future generations.

There are dozens of places to sell your unwanted clothes to others who will give them a second life, including but not limited to car boot sales and selling apps such as Vinted, Depop and eBay. This is a more conscientious way to pass on old clothes (as well to get some extra cash!) instead of throwing them away.

There are also several charity shops in and around the High Street in Stamford for you to purchase second hand fashion from. Not only does shopping in charity shops help negate the harmful effects of fast fashion but it also means you are making meaningful donations to charity.

And for students and staff at Stamford College, there is a clothes rack in the Bistro where you can take a piece of clothing in exchange for a piece of your own.

If we all take steps towards a more conscious way of buying clothes, we can reduce the amount of textile waste we produce, something which will be extremely beneficial for both people and planet.