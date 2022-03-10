Rural homes are facing steep rises in energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine doubled the price of heating oil.

The price of a litre of oil has risen from around 65p to more than 128p in a fortnight - a leap Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis has described as 'outrageous'.

On a single day this week the price per litre rose by about 9p.

Tanks are filled with domestic heating oil in many rural homes which are off-grid

While many households face big hikes in gas and electricity bills this coming year - pushed up by an increase in wholesale costs about to be passed on through a rise in the energy price cap in April and most likely again in October - those who live off-grid are suddenly facing larger quotes for immediate deliveries of fuel to power their boilers.

Households face a rise in energy costs as wholesale prices rise

An estimated 1.5m homes in England rely on an oil-fired burner according to company Crown Oil.

Householders reliant on oil often wait until the spring to bulk-buy a supply, when costs are lower.

But with war in the Ukraine, the price of crude oil volatile, and with governments now discussing phasing out Russian imports as part of further sanctions, it means many families will now be reaching the end of their supplies at a time when prices are hitting record levels and are predicted to rise further.

Alongside concerns about this week's escalating petrol prices, social media is awash with people expressing their fears about the leap in the price of heating oil, which risks leaving those struggling to afford it with no way to heat their properties if they can't afford to pay up-front for a delivery.

One customer reliant on the fuel source reported a quote of £1,280 this week for the same order of oil that around 10 days ago would have cost a little over £400.

Petrol prices are also being pushed up by the war in Ukraine

There are also tales of orders rising £60 in price over a matter of hours as companies respond to the fluctuating price of oil, while a petition has also been launched calling for homes reliant on heating oil to be given some form of price protection in a similar way to gas and electricity. The campaign has so far gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

Consumer champion and founder of Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis says he too has been contacted by many worried households asking him for help.

The television presenter, who advises people via his social media accounts about how best to negotiate the steep rises in household bills, wrote: "To those, especially the many in rural areas, with heating oil seeing outrageous increases in cost. I know many are asking me what to do. I wish I had an answer other than the usual 'compare prices' and try to 'group-buy'."

Consumer champion Martin Lewis is concerned at the rate at which bills are rising

He went on to suggest that those reliant on heating oil should also be lobbying their MP for more support.