Stamford Shoestring Theatre will perform The Seagull at Stamford Arts Centre from Tuesday, March 3 to Saturday, March 7.

Set in late 19th century Russia, this great comedy is very relevant today.

On a summer’s day a young writer puts on his bold new play starring his beautiful neighbour. The assembled audience includes his mother, a selfish, fading star of the provincial stage and her lover, a famous novelist. What happens during and after the performance will change the course of the summer and the lives of everyone involved forever.

Shoestring Theatre members in rehearsal for The Seagull

For more information and tickets visit www.stamfordartscentre.com