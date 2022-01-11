A new book is aiming to shed new light on the life of a former Stamford MP who was at the centre of a national scandal in Victorian society.

Jane Dismore, author of Tangled Souls: Love and Scandal among the Victorian Aristocracy, wants readers to see there was much more to Harry Cust than his reputation as a great womaniser.

She came across Harry while writing another book, and became passionate to tell his full story in her fourth book.