New book by Jane Dismore reveals life of former Stamford MP Harry Cust and the scandals that stifled his political career

By Chris Harby
Published: 10:00, 11 January 2022

A new book is aiming to shed new light on the life of a former Stamford MP who was at the centre of a national scandal in Victorian society.

Jane Dismore, author of Tangled Souls: Love and Scandal among the Victorian Aristocracy, wants readers to see there was much more to Harry Cust than his reputation as a great womaniser.

She came across Harry while writing another book, and became passionate to tell his full story in her fourth book.

