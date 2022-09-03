Childhood memories have inspired a new book charting the history of an iconic Stamford house and those who have called it home.

Heritage consultant Tina Purcell originally wrote 'A Building of Significance - 16 Barn Hill' as a gift for its long-time owner Glenda Parsley when ill health forced her into hospital in 2019.

However, the book proved so popular, it is now on sale at Walkers Books.

A House of Significance - 16 Barn Hill Stamford. Photo: Lee Hellwing

“I know how much she loves her house and loves telling people about its history so I decided to write a book for her so she had something to read when she came out of hospital,” Tina explained.

“I told her she couldn't see the book until she came out of hospital to encourage her recovery!

“It gave me so much pleasure to write, but more pleasure knowing how much it meant to Glenda.

“It was a thank-you really just for being such a great role model and for inadvertently encouraging my career.”

Heritage consultant Tina Purcell with Glenda Parsley outside her Barn Hill home

Tina, who grew up in Stamford, but now lives in the New Forest, has known Glenda from an early age as the cousin of her late mother Janet Garratt.

“I loved the house as a child," she said.

"It seemed to have such an air of mystery and history. Its beautiful old timbers and timber panelling really fuelled my love for historic buildings."

The gardens at 16 Barn Hill

The house is believed to date from the 15th century and is Grade II* listed - less than six per cent of listed buildings fall into this category.

Tina's book charts the house's history from its origins as All Saints Church rectory, and its owners, including famous 18th-century antiquarian William Stukeley who used the house as his vicarage.

Glenda moved in with her late husband Derek in 1959 and their home became known for its parties.

Unveiling of William Stukeley plaque at 16 Barn Hill Stamford. By Lee Hellwing.. (58902741)

Among house guests were young British actors Colin Firth and Rupert Everett among the cast of 1983 film Another Country, which was filmed in Barn Hill.

"The house holds so many lovely memories for me of family events and I know the same is true for many who have visited the house," added Tina.

It continues to draw many visitors, many to see the ground floor rooms decorated for Christmas which raises money for charity, and through Jill Collinge's walking tours of Stamford.

Tina Purcell plans to write a history of Barn Hill following the interest in her initial book

It is Tina’s first solo publication, but she plans to write more, including a history of Barn Hill and Glenda’s life.

“I think there will have to be several volumes,” she said.

“Glenda was a role model to me when I was young.

“I saw her then, and still do, as a determined, charismatic, very hard-working and philanthropic lady who has many friends and a great passion for life and for the history of her beautiful home.”