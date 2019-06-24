Home   News   Article

The sun shines on Stamford Parade of Floats 2019

By Matthew Brown
Published: 09:34, 24 June 2019
 | Updated: 09:36, 24 June 2019

The 40th edition of the Stamford Parade of Floats was a huge hit as crowds took advantage of the good weather to come and support the event.

They lined the streets on Saturday as 20 colourful floats made their way around the town before finishing back at The Recreation Ground where the festivities continued.

There was a funfair, stalls, a display arena and a flypast by a Battle of Britain memorial flight.

The Parade of Floats, organised by the Stamford Kiwanis, kicked off the Stamford Festival week.

