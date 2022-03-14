We are pleased that Andrew Robson, bridge correspondent of the Times, will be coming to the club on Saturday, March 26, to conduct a couple of seminars.

The sessions had originally been booked for 2020 but, almost inevitably, the pandemic led to a postponement.

The morning session will look at responding, finessing and weak two bids.

An expert will be on-hand in March

The afternoon gathering, a little more advanced, will cover two intriguingly titled subjects – “Six beautiful shapes” and “Where you have your queens and jacks”.

The club will be as good as full, with up to 200 players attending.

Andrew has been one of the world’s leading players for many years and we are looking forward to an enjoyable day, one on which we will all go away knowing that have picked up some pearls of wisdom.

This week's hand

Hand of the Week: Today’s deal featured in a recent gentle duplicate session. Once North showed extra values South could think of slam, with the main concern being the quality of the trump suit.

By using Roman Key Card Blackwood we can focus on the four aces and the king and queen of trumps.

North’s reply indicated that the partnership was only missing either the diamond ace or a top trump and South could bid 6S with some confidence.

That said, the main talking point of the hand concerns the defence.

It is surprising how many players cash an unsupported ace against a small slam, an approach that seems to forget that the objective is to take at least two tricks.

When West led DA (dangerous too when holding the useful DQ) the defence had lost its chance.

With the diamond king now set up declarer had an easy 12 tricks (four winners in each major, a diamond and three clubs).

When West led a more passive heart, declarer could throw a diamond from the North hand, and one from the South hand, but would always have two diamonds in each hand.

Success would seem to rest on guessing whether to play East for the ace or queen of that suit. With West holding both honours the contract failed.

Tip: Think about steering away from cashing unsupported aces at trick one against small slams. Often a more passive approach will be more successful.

Here declarer would have to face up to the problem of how to play the diamond suit and find that the layout would render success elusive. Keep your powder dry.