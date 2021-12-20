Stunning photos feature in untold history of Stamford industry published by the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology for late author Neville Birch
A new book charting Stamford’s industrial heritage has been published as a posthumous tribute to its author who died three years ago.
College lecturer Neville Birch spent more than 40 years researching the topic in his spare time, but became ill before he could complete his first book.
However, colleagues at The Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology stepped in to finish and publish Stamford’s Industrial Past - An Untold Story.