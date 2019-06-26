A 14-year-old Casterton Community College pupil has been selected for an international guiding trip to Madagascar.

Thea Revell was chosen by Guide leaders to be one of 12 people to represent the Anglia region - and then she got to choose where in the world she went.

“We could pick from lots of trips, and some were more like holidays, but I wanted a purpose and so I’ll be working in a school in Madagascar,” said Thea, who will be there for about two weeks next summer.

“In the mornings I’ll be teaching English and in the afternoons I’ll be working on the fabric of the building, painting or rebuilding.

“It’s pretty scary, but I’m really excited too.”

To raise the £2,800 needed for the trip, Thea has raised money face-painting and running children’s activities at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival at the weekend - she also lives in Castle Bytham - and is selling tickets to a ‘Midsummer Madness’ concert she has organised at Casterton Community College, which takes place at 7pm on Thursday, July 11.

Thea, who is in Year 10, organises a Year 7 drama club at the school, and will appear on stage herself performing a duologue with her 17-year-old brother, Corey.

Other acts include sketches, dance and musical performances, and there will be a raffle with generous prizes that include a mini-break in a Yorkshire holiday cottage, a meal for two, riding lessons and shopping vouchers.

Concert tickets are £5 and, alongside raffle tickets, are available from the school, or can be bought on the door.