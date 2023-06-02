A theatre company that formed during the Second World War is celebrating its 80th year.

Stamford Shoestring, which begins a run of performances of California Suite on Tuesday (June 6), performed its first play, Man of Destiny, in 1943 at the High School Hall.

In those days it was known as Stamford Music and Drama Club and had adult and junior members.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre group celebrates 80 years on stage

The early club performed two plays a year, shifting between venues that included Stamford School, The George Hotel gardens, Bourne Corn Exchange and the Darby and Joan Hall in Stamford’s Broad Street.

In 1959, there was a change of name to Stamford Amateur Stage and productions now numbered up to five a year. In 1963 the name changed again - Stamford Shoestring Theatre was chosen to reflect the low production budgets members worked with.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street became the group’s permanent home in 1978, and it is here that California Suite can be seen, from Tuesday until Saturday (June 6 to 10) next week.

This play was postponed from early September last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Performances in the arts centre’s 170-seat theatre start at 7.45pm and tickets are £12 each or £10 for concessions.

Alternatively call the box office on 01780 763203.