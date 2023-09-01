A dark comedy will take centre stage at Stamford Arts Centre.

‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ will be performed by the Stamford Shoestring Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday (September 5 to 9).

Actors will take to the stage at the arts centre to bring to life the story of a tempestuous relationship between a spinster daughter and her mum.

Tickets are £12 (£10) from the box office on 01780 480846 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com.

