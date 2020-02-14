Two theatre productions aimed at children can be seen at Stamford Arts Centre during the half term break.

Pugs of the Frozen North, a stage show based on a well-loved children’s book by Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre, can be seen at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, February 15.

The race to the top of the World comes around once in a lifetime, and the prize? Your heart’s desire. Shen and Sika can’t resist the chance to win but competition is fierce. The path to victory is littered with snow trolls, sea monsters, and a gang of hungry yetis.

Pugs of the Frozen North

Pugs of the Frozen North promises fun and excitement for all the family. The performance starts at 2.30pm and tickets cost £9 (£7) or £28 for a family of four.

On Wednesday, February 19, two actors will bring two Shakespeare plays to life using only what’s in their suitcases!

Muddled up with Macbeth? Romeo running rings around you? Let Lamphouse Theatre help you out! Suitcase Shakespeare, a fun, exciting and imaginative interpretation of Macbeth or Romeo and Juliet will help family audiences to get to grips with the plot and characters in an innovative way.

Suitcase Shakespeare

Romeo and Juliet can be seen at 11am and Macbeth will be performed at 2.30pm.

Tickets for each show costs £7 (£6) or £24 for a family of four. Performances will last for approximately 45 minutes and are suitable for children aged six years and above. Visit www.stamfordartscentre.com for tickets and details.