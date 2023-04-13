A town venue is hoping to enlarge its bar area by extending into a neighbouring home.

The Corn Exchange Theatre, in Broad Street, wants to create a 'larger, more proportionate-sized lounge and bar area'.

The plans propose to knock a doorway through into the second floor of 39 Broad Street, which is also owned by The Corn Exchange Trust, and create a new lounge.

It would link the lounge and existing bar area and would be opened during performances.

"Currently visitors and guests of the Corn Exchange Theatre can buy refreshments from a small bar in the basement, but the layout is not ideal and customers don’t naturally venture down the two flights of stairs, only to return back up to the lobby," read the plans.

"Due to the layout, the facilities feel separate and disjointed which means the bar is largely unsuccessful and visitors aren’t experiencing the theatre to its maximum potential.

"With the proposed changes, the bar and lounge area would be accessible directly from the auditorium and would provide a much more succinct amenity."

The first floor and second floors of the grade II listed building, above MindSpace Stamford, are currently used as a home.

If plans were approved it would be reduced to a maisonette flat, and the floors would be separated by a lockable door on the stairwell.

The theatre has applied to South Kesteven District Council planning officers for change of use of the second floor.

Stamford Town Council has strongly objected to the plans and 'oppose the destruction of historic fabric'.

And SKDC conservation officer Patricia Craggs also raised objections to a previous plan submitted last year, saying 'there seems little public benefit that would outweigh the harm caused', but added they 'may be acceptable' if changes were 'reversible'.

In response to the comments, the latest proposal has reduced the doorway to a single set of double doors to limit the loss of historic fabric, with 'profiling to match that of the existing property and decorated to suit'.