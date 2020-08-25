Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre receives £25,000 lifeline from Government to 'survive imminent risk of collapse'

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:01, 25 August 2020

A theatre company has received a £25,000 lifeline from the Government to avoid collapse.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre will use the cash to pay the monthly £12,500 bills and maintenance costs for August and September.

The money comes from the Government’s £3.36 million Emergency Grassroot Music Venues Fund and is part of the wider £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizCoronavirusStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE