Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre receives £25,000 lifeline from Government to 'survive imminent risk of collapse'
Published: 12:01, 25 August 2020
A theatre company has received a £25,000 lifeline from the Government to avoid collapse.
Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre will use the cash to pay the monthly £12,500 bills and maintenance costs for August and September.
The money comes from the Government’s £3.36 million Emergency Grassroot Music Venues Fund and is part of the wider £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.
Read moreArts and ShowbizCoronavirusStamford
More by this authorSteve Creswell
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)