Travel counsellor Emma Savage from Wittering discusses the best places to visit in South Africa.

When you think of South Africa, what springs to mind? For many, a self-drive itinerary along the Garden Route is the dream; pick the car up and meander through the spectacular scenery, stopping off at renowned wineries and sampling the produce before perhaps picking up a bottle or two for later. Others want to head to the rugged coast, and are drawn to Boulders Beach, home to a colony of penguins. Maybe it’s the draw of a thrilling safari experience which piques your interest? Having done this myself in South Africa, I can assure you that a safari is all that you would hope for and more - imagine having breakfast under the watchful eye of a hippo?! There are so many amazing experiences to enjoy in South Africa, but one thing I always suggest to my customers, is that they take some time to enjoy the beautiful city of Cape Town in all its glory, before heading on to explore the wider area.

Known as The Mother City, Cape Town is a heady combination of cultures and experiences. Modern, cosmopolitan and surrounded by nature it has exciting nightlife and sombre historic sites. Table Mountain, one of the new 7 Wonders of the World, is an instantly recognisable feature of the city – take a cable car up to the top for views which can’t be beaten. There are hiking trails and unique flora and fauna. On a clear day you can see Robben Island.

Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Cape Point Nature Reserve is one of the most unspoilt places left in our world. There are a variety of animals and birds which are unique to this area, such as the Cape mountain zebra and the orange breasted sun bird. You can visit the lighthouse which has stood guard since 1857, and take in the views out to sea.

Perhaps one of the most well known sites in the area, is Robben Island. It lies just off the coast and was once a place of imprisonment for many, including Nelson Mandela. It’s now a World Heritage Site and vistors can view the prison, museum and lighthouse there. The views of Table Mountain from the island are excellent.

The V&A Waterfront is a huge draw for visitors and locals alike. Set on the edge of the harbour, it is packed with a range of quality restaurants and bars, fresh food markets and a schedule of events and activities. A hive of activity throughout the year, it even has its own ‘Cape Wheel’ for the best views.

Finally, if you love flowers and plants, don’t miss a visit to the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden; it sits at the foot of Table Mountain and is a haven for bird and wildlife, as well as plants of course.

If you are thinking about a trip to South Africa, do get in touch with me.

