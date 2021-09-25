This week we heard reports of increases in wholesale global gas prices, and these have naturally provoked concern, writes MP Gareth Davies.

An uptick in global gas demand and a cold winter last year have increased demand, raising prices for energy companies.

The government has provided assurances that supply emergencies are not expected over the winter as the nation benefits from a variety of international sources.

MP Gareth Davies, second left, met firefighters in Bourne

Millions of pounds are also being invested in projects to increase our renewable energy capacity and reduce our reliance upon fossil fuels. A number of measures are also available to protect millions of customers from sudden increases in energy prices.

The Warm Home Discount will provide a £140 discount to eligible households alongside Winter Fuel Payments and cold weather payments, which will ensure that the most vulnerable are able to heat their homes throughout winter. I am therefore assured steps are being taken to guarantee an even supply throughout winter.

The challenges of the past year have only deepened our appreciation of those who place their lives at risk for our safety. I was reminded of this while meeting firefighters at Bourne fire station, one of 38 across the county. I was given a tour of the state-of-the-art fire engine and the chance to see the equipment in action while I cut off a car door.

MP Gareth Davies helped to cut a door off a car

The highlight was hearing the experiences of the firefighters and how they combined day jobs with on-call duties which require them to drop whatever they’re doing and head to the station at a moment’s notice.

Regular readers will know how much I enjoy promoting innovative businesses across our local area. While visiting Boss Cabins in Bourne I learnt more about their new Deep Green cabins, made from specialised steel, and powered primarily through solar panels, they are a statement of intent as we all work towards a carbon net-zero future. It was great to hear how the company has grown in the past year, having provided 700 cabins to the NHS as part of the mobile Covid-19 testing programme.

Work continues apace in Westminster, I was pleased this week to be appointed to the Treasury Select Committee. With a budget and spending review forthcoming this autumn, it will be an interesting couple of months ahead.