If the only time you sing is to join in with a spot of Auld Lang Syne, then why not make singing your resolution for 2022?

We were told last year by broadcaster and former doctor Michael Mosley that this simple activity is a mood-booster, helping to release the ‘happy hormones’ dopamine and endorphins, which give a natural high.

And backing that view is musical director Jeremy Jepson, who has injected enthusiasm into singing across the area through his work with choirs and schools.