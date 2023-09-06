With 60 years of local politics under his belt, Edward Baines has won the right to remain on the guest lists of some top civic events.

He has been awarded the title ‘honorary alderman’ of Rutland, making him eligible to attend some of the area's best-known celebrations, commemorations and parades.

A former Conservative councillor, Mr Baines had the title bestowed on him by Rutland County Council at its chambers in Oakham on Monday.

At the special meeting, leader Coun Gale Waller (Lib Dem) said: “I do not think that longevity should be a reason for giving somebody the position of alderman, because it is perfectly possible to get yourself elected and to turn up once a month or once every two months to council, avoid being on committees and all the rest of it; but that was never Edward’s way.

“I’ve served 12 years with Edward – I think the first time I saw him in action closely was when he was chairing a joint working group looking at home to school transport. He chaired that group with such aplomb, such inclusivity of the members on the working group – I was a relatively new councillor in those days and somewhat more naïve than I am now. “And the outcome of that work was excellent, but it wouldn’t have been without the input from Edward himself in steering and leading that group.

“Now, you might say that’s unimportant, that’s only a small bit part. But its all those little pieces of the jigsaw that make up the whole that is Rutland, and Edward has been in an awful lot of those ‘little pieces’.

“His effort, work and involvement in so many aspects of the council are what I think makes him a more than worthy recipient of the title of ‘honorary alderman’.”

In accepting, alderman Baines said: “I may choke up a bit on this because this is the best honour that I’ve ever had. Across the council, there are people who have been political opponents, and people who have been political allies, and I know perfectly well, and they know perfectly well that you can have one person who thinks you’ve done a good job, while another may think ‘what on earth did he make that silly mistake for?’ – and there’s a whole range in-between.

“What we have here in Rutland are fellow members who know how the council works right across the political spectrum, and who have been prepared to support me – and I am really honoured by this.

“Things that can’t be measured are the things that make this council tick, and I know that the one thing that you all have in common – and why I am so very touched by the comments that have been made about me earlier – is that we’ve all got the good of Rutland in mind. How we get there will often differ, and that’s why we debate about it; but that’s what we’ve got in common, and long may it continue that we can have disagreement in a civilised way, and then arrive at a consensus.

“I am so extremely honoured that you should have given me this accolade – I regard it as the most telling thing, and that I prize the most. Thank you.”

Maurice Edward Baines, known as Edward, was born on December 5, 1942, at Woodlane Farm Braunston, Rutland, and attended Braunston Village School, attaining an 11+ scholarship to Oakham School from where he went onto Selwyn College, Cambridge.

He first became involved in local politics in 1960, making a television appearance representing the youth of Rutland and serving as chairman of Ridlington Parish Council from 1969 to 1997.

He was actively involved in the campaign for Rutland’s independence, and was one of the first County Councillors elected to serve the newly formed Rutland County Council in 1996.

Initially elected to represent the ward of Belton, Mr Baines served as a councillor for a total of 22 years, in his last term representing the ward of Braunston and Martinsthorpe.

Mr Baines would go on to hold a number of significant positions at the council including serving as one of the first leaders of the council from 1999-2003, having been re-elected annually for four successive years

He later served as chairman of the council from 2009 to 2012 and again from 2020 to 2021, alongside several spells as vice-chairman totalling five years, and also notably served as the chairman of the planning and licencing committee, having been first appointed in 2014 and serving near continuously until leaving the council in 2023, with a single gap in service from 2020 to 2021 while serving as chairman of the council.

Mr Baines has also been involved in numerous voluntary endeavours outside of the council including being a founding member of the Laurence Howard University of Leicester Scholarship, the Welland River Trust, the Rutland Record Society, and the Rutland Water Partnership.