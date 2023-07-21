There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Calendar with coloured push pins. Photo: istock

Friday, July 21

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until July 22; August 7 to 12; August 21 to 26. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Magic of movement talk - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. How to keep fit for longer. £1 including refreshments. Book with Chris on 01780 755705.

Burning Woman Festival - today until Sunday, July 23, Belvoir Castle. Women-only festival of life-affirming workshops. Book daily or weekend tickets: www.burningwoman.co.uk/tickets

Oakham Art Group’s Summer Exhibition - Gallery, Stamford Arts Centre. Until July 22.

Disco for Grown Ups - The Cresset, Peterborough. Over 18s only. Tickets £15.50 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Art exhibition and sale - 11am to 4pm, Crowland Abbey. Free entry but artists are donating 20% of each sale to the abbey.

Art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Gallery, Corby Glen. Paintings, drawing and mixed media by Mark Nightingale and paintings by The Millenium Art Group. Tuesdays to Sundays until August 2.

Wistow Maze - Three miles of pathways in maze designed in the shape of a ‘green sea turtle’, and a quiz trail. Open daily until September 3. Times and admission charges at www.wistow.com.

Pathways - 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, Gallery, Maiden Lane, Stamford. A contemporary arts exhibition featuring work by Ian Bibby, Terry Beard, and Stephen Murfitt. Runs until August 19.

Saturday, July 22

Village fete - midday - 4pm, Kirkby Underwood village hall. Stalls, games and refreshments.

Flower festival - 11am - 4pm, St Mary Magdalene Church, Yarwell, PE8 6PR. Refreshments, craft stalls and tombola at Yarwell Village Hall, bell ringing demonstration and chance to have a go. Free but donations invited to Starsmore Jubilee Bell.

Art exhibition and sale - 11am to 4pm, Crowland Abbey. Free entry but artists are donating 20% of each sale to the abbey.

Church flower festival - 11am to 4pm, St Mary Magdalene, Yarwell. Refreshments and stalls in the village hall. Free entry.

Charity craft day - 10am to 3pm, The Place, St Mary’s Street, Stamford. People can drop in and choose from different activities with a recommended donation of £3 per activity or £10 for 4. Activities include beading, felting, macrame, quilling and stamping. Refreshments available to purchase on the day. In aid of MindSpace.

Sunday, July 23

Art exhibition and sale - 1pm to 4pm, Crowland Abbey. Free entry but artists are donating 20% of each sale to the abbey.

Classical guitarist James Woodrow recital – 3pm, St Edmund’s Church, Egleton. Afternoon tea with scones and cakes follows. No tickets; but donations welcomed towards the cost of re-covering the chancel roof. Contact Brian Chester at bc@bcnewslink.

King's Cliffe Heritage Centre (PE8 6XH) - 2pm - 5pm. Revealing the life of people at school, at work and at play.

Monday, July 24

Measure for Measure - 7.45pm (until July 29. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Art exhibition and sale - 11am to 3pm, Crowland Abbey. Free entry but artists are donating 20% of each sale to the abbey.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Wednesday, July 26

Marvellous Mosaics - 10.30am to midday; 2pm to 3.30pm, Rutland County Museum, Catmose Street, Oakham. Inspired by Roman mosaic fragments and pictures of the Rutland Villa mosaic, create your own mosaic style coaster, photograph frame, as well as mosaic pictures. Suitable for children of all ages. £3 per child (free for under 4s). No need to book, but places first come, first served.

Summer pruning of fruit trees - 2pm - 4pm, Stamford Community Orchard, Christchurch Close. Adam Cade and Jane Peach will teach the basic principles and practice of this skill to increase fruit production, reduce disease, and develop a healthy tree. Workshop is limited so register on: www.scog.org.uk. Wear light clothing and bring secateurs and drinks. Cost is £5.

Let’s Do Lunch - 12.30pm, Thorney Golf Club. Cost as per menu. Contact Barry on 01778 560059 to book. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows, open to all.

Thursday, July 27

Flower arranging demo - 7.30pm in the Darby and Joan Hall, South Street, Bourne. Demonstration by Paula Routledge with her theme "Life’s a Bore". Stall with imaginative flower containers. Visitors £8. Further details from Bourne and District Flower Club on 01778 423353.

Friday, July 28

Measure for Measure - 7.45pm (until July 29. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Killer Rhapsody: A Night of Queen - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £22 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Saturday, July 29

Music from Gary Gee - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all - no need to be a club member.

Classic Ibiza - Gates open 5.30pm, music from 6.30pm, Burghley House, Stamford. More details: www.classicibiza.co.uk/burghley

Call Me by Your Name (15) - 7pm (6.15pm doors), Old Town Hall, Bourne. Film showing a powerfully affecting portrait of first love, between Elio and Oliver. Includes 10 minute interval. Licensed bar open. Proceeds to the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. £5.50 (plus booking fee): http://bournetownhall.org.uk/events

Art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Gallery, Corby Glen. Paintings, drawing and mixed media by Mark Nightingale and paintings by The Millenium Art Group. Tuesdays to Sundays until August 2.

Oakham Antiques Fair - 9am - 3pm, Oakham Wilson Pavilion, Ashwell Road, Oakham. Entry £3, children free. www.stagsheadevents.co.uk.

Oakham guided tour - 2.30pm - 4pm, Oakham Castle. £14 per adult, £6 per child. www.oakhamcastle.org.

Festival of the unexceptional - 9am - 4pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. Long forgotten family cars from 1968 to 1998. www.grimsthorpe.co.uk