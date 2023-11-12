An MP has heard how her constituents use foodbank parcels to help them through difficult times.

Alicia Kearns (Con - Rutland and Melton) visited Rutland Foodbank, which launched in 2013 and supports people in crisis or struggling with the cost of living.

Vouchers enabling people to benefit from the foodbank are issued by local agencies, including Citizens Advice Rutland, schools, and council staff.

Alicia Kearns MP centre, with Ali Wainwright, second from right, and members of the Rutland Foodbank team

Speaking after the visit, Ali Wainwright, who chairs Rutland Foodbank, said: “We were very pleased to have the opportunity to explain how the Rutland Foodbank operates.

"We discussed in more depth Guarantee Our Essentials campaign, which is asking that the principle of social security payments keeping up with the cost of living is recognised as vital to help people live with dignity.

“Having an opportunity to discuss the experiences of 10 years of providing foodbank support across Rutland was important to us.

"We had the chance to explain that there’s no typical foodbank client and it could be anybody at any time and that for many individuals and households just one or two emergency parcels helps them get through a difficult period.

“We were pleased to discuss with Alicia the importance of delivering across the county as many of our clients struggle to afford transport so couldn’t access the foodbank if they had to collect.”

Mrs Kearns said: “I am so grateful for the important work Rutland Foodbank does to support local residents who find themselves in crisis or struggling with the cost of living.

"We discussed how I might help those who need their support, and I look forward to working more closely with them in coming years.

“Rutland Foodbank was a pillar of support throughout the pandemic when we saw greater need than before, and Ali and the team responded by launching a service that went out to those in need in our villages - thank you to all the volunteers and drivers.”

The foodbank is running a ‘reverse advent calendar’ this month to encourage people to donate items. A copy of the calendar can be found here.

Rutland Foodbank can be contacted on 07582 783363.

It is part of a national network of foodbanks supported by The Trussel Trust.