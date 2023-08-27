Stamford Car Show 2023 raises £10,000 for Round Table
Five-hundred classic and unusual vehicles were brought to Stamford on Sunday to help raise £10,000 for good causes.
The 19th annual Stamford Car Show, organised by Stamford Round Table, took place on the town’s meadows and included entries from The Corvette Club, the TVR Car Club and the Jaguar Enthusiasts.
There was also a pre-war and vintage section, a sports car section, plus trade stands, refreshments, live music and entertainment. At just after 3pm a Spitfire performed a flypast, roaring overhead several times before heading back to RAF Coningsby, between Boston and Lincoln.
Chairman of Stamford Round Table, James Wright, said they would not have a full fundraising total until the end of the week, but that they expected £10,000 from the event, which would be used to support local good causes.
He thanked the 2071 Stamford RAF Cadets for volunteering at the show, and helping to collect donations on the entry points to the meadows.
Among the vehicles attracting the most attention was a police car from Livermore in California, a New York taxi, and a DeLorean DMC-12, similar to the time machine in the Back to the Future films. A Robin Reliant in Trotter’s Independent Trading Co livery also proved a big draw.
Also featuring were a range of TVRs, Porsches and Aston Martins, as well as more rare makes and models, including a 1935 Riley Lynx Special, a 1966 Russian Gaz Volga that was refurbished in Ukraine, and a 1961 Vauxhall Victor.
Classics that had visitors reminiscing about their first cars included a Ford Capri and a Fiat Panda, several versions of the Mini, and a trio of VW Beetles.
