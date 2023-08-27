Five-hundred classic and unusual vehicles were brought to Stamford on Sunday to help raise £10,000 for good causes.

The 19th annual Stamford Car Show, organised by Stamford Round Table, took place on the town’s meadows and included entries from The Corvette Club, the TVR Car Club and the Jaguar Enthusiasts.

There was also a pre-war and vintage section, a sports car section, plus trade stands, refreshments, live music and entertainment. At just after 3pm a Spitfire performed a flypast, roaring overhead several times before heading back to RAF Coningsby, between Boston and Lincoln.

Many made a day of it and enjoyed a picnic on Stamford Meadows. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chairman of Stamford Round Table, James Wright, said they would not have a full fundraising total until the end of the week, but that they expected £10,000 from the event, which would be used to support local good causes.

He thanked the 2071 Stamford RAF Cadets for volunteering at the show, and helping to collect donations on the entry points to the meadows.

Among the vehicles attracting the most attention was a police car from Livermore in California, a New York taxi, and a DeLorean DMC-12, similar to the time machine in the Back to the Future films. A Robin Reliant in Trotter’s Independent Trading Co livery also proved a big draw.

Also featuring were a range of TVRs, Porsches and Aston Martins, as well as more rare makes and models, including a 1935 Riley Lynx Special, a 1966 Russian Gaz Volga that was refurbished in Ukraine, and a 1961 Vauxhall Victor.

Zuzanna Wrovel. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Classics that had visitors reminiscing about their first cars included a Ford Capri and a Fiat Panda, several versions of the Mini, and a trio of VW Beetles.

Tony Stevenson from Deeping St James with his 1930 Ford Model A. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Neil and Kyle Bonsall from Ryhall with their Riley 472. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Eva Rose and Ian Jeffries from Stamford with a 1959 VW camper van. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David Jones from Stamford with his Ford Anglia. Photo: Chris Lowndes

About 500 vehicles were brought to the show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A pleasant setting for a fundraising event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was popular with families. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Enthusiasts could find plenty to look at. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Malcolm Bohea from Stamford with his Ford Cortina 1600e Mk 2. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Colin and Karen Harley come to the car show each year with their Mercedes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Keith Wise from Northborough with his Ford Escort Rs2000. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ian Horn from Oakham with his Ford Escort RS200. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dave Driver from Stamford with his 1961 series 2 f-type Vauxhall Victor

Harley Whincop with nine-month-old Jett and mum Charlie Francis in their Toyota Supra 1993. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Becky Radford from Helpston with her Mini. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Peter Jibb from Stamford with his Austin A35 pick up. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Round Table members Simon Turpin, chairman James Wright, Matt Pollitt and Rob Hesford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

