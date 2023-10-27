There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Make sure you take a good look through so you don’t miss out.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Calendar with coloured push pins. Photo: istock

Friday, October 27

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £16: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Model Village - 8pm, Manton Village Hall, Priory Road, LE15 8SU. Comedy play in which the audience can choose the ending. Tickets £12 (suited to age 14+) ticketsource.co.uk/newperspectives/t-ojzdjyk/annecowan38@gmail.com/07854505198

Rumble Live Halloween-themed missions - Tickets £18 www.rumblelive.co.uk/plan-your-visit/book-now/

Saturday, October 28

Halloween party - 8pm, The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping. Free entry, music from Zebra, fancy dress optional, charity raffle. Supports local charities Ella's Project and Community Mind Matters.

Music from Leanne Jayne - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all - no need to be a club member.

Tom Jones Greatest Hits - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Fall Open Gardens - 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm), Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham. Tickets on arrival, adults £5, child entry (2-16), £2.50.

Craft fair - 10am to 3pm, Old Town Hall, Bourne. Featuring 24 stalls selling artisan crafts. Refreshments and raffle. Free entry.

The Crypt: Halloween disco - 7.30pm - midnight, Theatre Lounge, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street. Tickets £10 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Makers Mews Stamford Autumn Makers Market - 10am-4pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Free admission and charity raffle in aid of MindSpace and Stamford Foodbank

Rumble Live Halloween-themed missions - Tickets £18 www.rumblelive.co.uk/plan-your-visit/book-now/

Sunday, October 29

Fall Open Gardens - 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm), Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham. Tickets on arrival, adults £5, child entry (2-16), £2.50.

Tolethorpe Clothing Sale - 10 am to 4pm, Tolethorpe Hall, PE9 4BH. Pre-loved, vintage and nearly new clothing across more than 40 stalls. Free entry and parking.

Stamford Spooktacular - 1pm - 3.30pm, Stamford Recreation Ground. Free music, entertainment and competitions. Fancy dress encouraged.

Ketton Pumpkin Trail - follow a trail of Halloween displays around the village and vote for your favourite outside the library between 12 and 4pm. Full details from the Ketton Pumpkin Trail 2023 Facebook page.

Rumble Live Halloween-themed missions - Tickets £18 www.rumblelive.co.uk/plan-your-visit/book-now/

British Clarinet Ensemble in Concert - 4.30pm, St Andrew's Parish Church in Lyddington.Free admission with a collection for Rutland Youth Choirswww.britishclarinetensemble.co.uk

Monday, October 30

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

Tuesday, October 31

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Wednesday, November 1

1000 years of travel - a history talk by Prof Elizabeth Tingle hosted by Lyddington Manor History Society, 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Non-members £5, members free.

Long covid support group - 10am to midday, Stamford Day Centre, 33 Ryhall Road. Fortnightly.

Thursday, November 2

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Ketton Talks - 7.30pm, Ketton Congregational Hall. Rebecca and Mark Saker, the inventors of Baby Nails the wearable baby nail file. The title of their talk is “Thumble Baby Care: How We Brought A Product To Market.” All are welcome. Visitors entry is £3.

The ELO Experience - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £27 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Castle Cement history talk - 7pm for 7.30pm, Stamford Methodist Church Hall, Barn Hill, Stamford (disabled access from north Street). A talk by works manager Sinan Urhan arranged by Stamford and District Local History Society. £2 for members, £5 non-members. The society also facilitates family history and local history projects upstairs in Stamford Library each week on Wednesdays 10.30am to 12.30pm. All welcome. Library card required.

Friday, November 3

Christmas craft fair - 10am until 3.30pm, The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham. Hosted by Rotary in Uppingham, featuring craft items from local artisans. Free entry. For more information contact Margaret on 01572 823 or 07751 959608

Bonfire night - 6pm, Whissendine Sports Club in Melton Road. Bonfire, fire breathing display at 6.30pm and a fireworks display at 7pm. There will also be hot and cold food, including a barbecue and cake stall, as well as a licensed bar. No sparklers are allowed on site and there will be parking restrictions around the village. Hosted by the Friends of Whissendine Primary School, all proceeds will go to Whissendine School. Tickets are £6 on the gate, under threes go free. Tickets can also be pre-booked at Whissendine Shop