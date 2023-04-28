If you’re looking for something to do this week, look no further.

Erica and Winnie Greaves with a Florence Nightingale scarecrow at the 2022 event

Friday, April 28

Sculpture exhibition - works in stone and clay by John Crampin, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Free entry. Open midday to 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays until May 10.

Stamford Comedy Club with Stephan Bailey - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

An evening of Ceilidh dancing with Govannen - 7pm, Victoria Hall, Oakham. Tickets £10 (plus booking fee) from https://govannen.eventbrite.com/. Bar. Music from 8pm. Last orders 11pm. Event ends at midnight.

Raise the Roof - 6.45pm, Barrowden Village Hall. Music from The Happy Tuesdays Ukulele Band, 5 String Thing, Welland Valley Rabble and Dick and Chris. Tickets cost £10 from Barrowden village shop or Valerie on 07542 509951 in aid of the village hall rebuilding fund.

Oakham School Musical Extravaganza - Oakham School Chapel, 7.30pm. Tickets free, from wegottickets.com, boxoffice@oakham.rutland.sch.uk or 01572 758820.

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space - 10am to midday - MindSpace, Broad Street, Stamford.

Saturday, April 29

Stamford Arts Centres screens Met Opera performance - Champion. Book at www.stamfordartscentre.com or call the box office on 01780 763203

Climax Blues Band - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Burrough Jazz - 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm), Twyford Village Hall, LE14 2HU. Featuring the Philip Clouts Quartet with Clouts on piano, Sam Eagles on sax, Tim Fairhall on bass and Ted Carrasco on drums. Tickets £20 from www.burroughjazz.com. Also licensed bar.

Music from the 60s, 70s and 80s - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all - no need to be a club member.

Quiz night - 7pm, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Teams of four people at £8 per person which includes a Ploughman’s Supper (allergies to be notified). No bar - bring own drinks. Question master Philip Knowles

Spring fayre - 9.30am to midday, Bourne Methodist Church Hall. Stalls include perennial plants, jigsaws and books. Refreshments. Admission free

50 over 50 exhibition - 3pm, The Red Hall, Bourne. Hosted by Symply Boudoir Photography to also raise money for Breast Cancer Now through an auction and raffle, sales of the prints and a £5 entry fee

Ligeti Quartet - 7.30pm, Goldmark Front Room, Uppingham. Tickets £25 from: goldmarkart.com

Scribble and Sketch workshop - 10am to midday, All Saints’ Church, Stamford, £5 per person or £10 per family. Bring a pencil and sketchbook and learn tips from Stamford artist Karen Neale. Pop-up cafe in church

Sunday, April 30

Uffington Scarecrow Festival - 11am - 4pm. Scarecrow trail, crafts, stalls, games, classic cars, flypast and displays. Admission £5 per car including quiz sheet and parking (£2.50 for quiz sheet only).

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Take a trip on The Rutlander train. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Blossom day and picnic - 11am to 3pm, Community Orchard, Christchurch Close, Stamford. Celebration of fruit trees, flowers, and food includes music from Ukranian Choir; The Gazebo Folk Band, and a Community Choir, with a finale from Stamford Ladies Choir at 2.45pm. Stalls selling apple products, cider, Pimms, honey, bird and bat boxes. Face painting, poetry and art pop-up. Parking spaces at Northfield garage (Emlyn’s Street, PE9 1QP). Toilets at Christ Church, Green Lane.

Rumble Live Star Wars Day - Sykes Lane, Rutland Water. Laser tag missions - fight for the Rebel Alliance or join the Empire. Fancy dress encouraged. £20 per person for a 60 minute session. Star Wars missions suitable for children aged six and above, accompanied by an adult. Book: rumblelive.co.uk

For Their Majesty’s Pleasure - 3pm, All Saints Church, Oakham. Music ranging from Purcell and Handel to Gilbert and Sullivan and Rogers and Hammerstein; words to complement the music; Afternoon tea and a toast to the King included. Proceeds to Rotaract Family Support Centre and Music for All. Tickets (£15, concessions £12, child £7) from Oakham Wines (cash only)/email concert.april3023@gmail.com/01572 822821

Bank Holiday Monday, May 1

Uffington Scarecrow Festival - As Sunday

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - As Sunday

King's Cliffe Heritage Centre open - 2pm to 5pm, 27 Bridge Street, King's Cliffe. Entry free

Rumble Live Star Wars Day - As Sunday

The Stamford Speakers Toastmasters Club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13, Broad Street, Stamford. Free. Develop your public speaking skills in a supportive environment.

Tuesday, May 2

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting at Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 1-3pm. Call 07906 362686. First Tuesday of the month

Cold Pudding Club – 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. A range of homemade puddings to sample along with a cuppa. £2 if just tasting, free if you bring a pudding. Call David on 01778 347876

Wednesday, May 3

RAF Air Cadets open evening - 7pm to 9pm, at 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, Sandringham Close, PE9 1HL. Find out about the group’s activities for 12 to 17-year-olds. Email: oc.2071@rafac.mod.gov.uk

Birmingham Royal Ballet - 7.30pm, New Theatre Peterborough

Stamford Inns and Innkeepers - a history talk by Philippa Massey hosted by Lyddington Manor History Society, 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Non-members £5, members free

Bourne Railway Group - 2pm, St Firmin’s Church Hall, Thurlby. A speaker from the A1 Trust gives an illustrated talk about the new-build steam locomotive "Prince of Wales". Merchandise for sale. All welcome.

Lyddington Manor History Society - 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Phillipa Massey speaks on Stamford’s Industries. Members free, non-members welcome at £5. More at lyddingtonhistory.org.uk

Thursday, May 4

Birmingham Royal Ballet - 7.30pm, New Theatre Peterborough

Harry the Piano - 7.30pm, Oakham School Chapel. A one-hour recital embracing piano performance and entertainment. £8 in advance (£10 on the door), under 18s free: wegottickets.com, boxoffice@oakham.rutland.sch.uk or 01572 758820

Impressions of Lincolnshire - a Stamford Horticultural Society talk by Steffie Shields. More from Kitty Beck on 01780 757416

The Villages of Kesteven: a talk by David Bond - 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Barn Hill Church Meeting Room, Stamford. Access is from Barn Hill or via North Street. (Disabled access from North Street). Tea, coffee and biscuits beforehand. £2 for members and £5 to non-members. stamfordlocalhistorysociety.org.uk

