My wife and I enjoyed two weeks of sunshine on the beautiful Greek island of Lesvos watching a wonderful array of wildlife including hundreds of migrating birds, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

On September 21 we landed at Stansted Airport in a raging storm and got soaked on the short run across the tarmac to the terminal. This is it I thought, back to blighty and a cold wet autumn and winter is already upon us. How wrong was I!

The following morning the sun shone as soon as it became light and a chiffchaff was singing it’s heart out as though it was spring. As the day unfolded swallows and house martins were still hawking for insects over the garden, butterflies and dragonflies emerged into the sunshine and even the prospect of cutting two weeks worth of grass growth did not seem too daunting. All in all; the perfect antidote to the holiday blues.

Migrant hawker at RSPB Frampton. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Looking more carefully at the dragon and damselflies around my garden pond, I found two willow emerald damselflies, relatively recent colonists to the UK and a species that typically emerges later than the (common) emerald damselfly.

Three species of dragonfly were also present in the garden; common and ruddy darters, the latter which can be identified by the narrowing of its abdomen. My favourite though is the larger iridescent blue, migrant hawker. A stunningly beautiful insect and one that ca be identified at a distance by it’s erratic flight. Surely the inspiration behind the Harrier Jump Jet?

It has been the best summer that I can remember for red admiral butterflies. I could not match the 14 that I saw on one buddleia bush at the beginning of September, but as I write at the end of the month, many can still be seen on the leeward side of hedges along with large and small white butterflies.

Lesser yellow legs. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Bird migration is in full swing, especially wading birds with the RSPB reserve at Frampton Marsh close to our area, claiming the cream of the crop, including three American visitors; lesser yellowlegs, white-rumped sandpiper and pectoral sandpiper.

Ian Misselbrook

Winter visitors are beginning to arrive too, so we are set for more excitement ahead.