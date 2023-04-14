Tributes have been paid to a one-of-a-kind woman.

Stamford salon owner Petra Johnson died aged 62 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Having lived in the town all her life, she was well-known within the community.

Petra Johnson with her daughters Sade and Jazmin

Her daughters Jazmin Johnson, 29, and Sade Ramm, 38, said: “She loved everything about Stamford. She had a good group of friends and family here.”

Petra, known by friends as Pet, attended Bluecoat Primary School before being offered a secondary school scholarship at Stamford High School. She was later expelled for ‘being naughty’.

Initially Petra dreamed of being an actress but her mother refused to support this and so she instead pursued hairdressing, starting at the Top Knot salon in St Mary’s Street.

Petra Johnson

She set up Petra’s Hair and Beauty 28 years ago, initially in Silver Lane and latterly in Broad Street.

“She loved the people and the social aspect of the job,” said Jazmin. “She thought herself a bit of a therapist.”

When she was 18, Jazmin joined her mum in the salon, and worked as part of a close-knit team.

Jazmin said: “She loved her salon girls. They were her family.”

Petra Johnson with her family

Sade set up the Bakehouse Kitchen in St Mary’s Street with her husband, Alan, and Petra, despite wanting both daughters to work in the salon, set about helping the couple establish their business.

After work on a Friday, Petra’s tradition was to visit the Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street for three rum and colas and an Irish cream liqueur. Her co-workers, friends and family gathered in the pub on the Friday after she died as a tribute.

Hayley Twiddy and Tom Holliland, who work at Petra’s Hair and Beauty, said: “She was unique, kind, loving and glamorous.”

Petra Johnson with staff at the salon

As well as her passion for work, Petra, who lived in Kesteven Road, loved holidays and had a time-share in Florida. She also enjoyed parties and being in the sunshine in her garden.

She had taken part in Stamford’s floats parade but later boycotted the event after hers was put into the ‘small floats’ category. She didn’t agree.

Petra tried out several religions during her life, and was known for her strong views and independent thinking. She was married twice but enjoyed being single.

Jazmin said: “We had a very colourful upbringing.

Petra Johnson enjoyed the Stamford Float Parade

“She was determined, strong, wild, independent and always on a mission.

“She cared a lot about humanity and people.

“There will never be another Petra. She is a one-of-a-kind person.”

While on a trip to Mexico, Petra’s health declined to the extent that she searched online to find out how much it would cost to transport her body back to England.

Petra Johnson and her friends

She returned and was diagnosed with a perforated bowel. During corrective surgery cancer was diagnosed.

Petra decided not to have chemotherapy and opted for a palliative approach. She was cared for at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough and died on March 28.

Jazmin said: “I think everybody was very shocked. Nobody lives forever but I think people thought she would always be here.”

Petra Johnson. Photo: Stephen Daniels / DANPICS

A family funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon next week.

Friends, colleagues and clients are invited to gather at the salon at 12.10pm for a final send-off and to a celebration of Petra’s life at All Saints’ Church in Stamford at 3.30pm. This will be followed by a wake at The Crown Hotel next door. Those attending are asked to wear ‘sparkles and colour’.

Jazmin and Sade will run Petra’s Hair and Beauty, to keep the legacy alive.

Petra leaves her daughters and five grandchildren - Milly, Berri, Lilah, Izzabella and Allana.