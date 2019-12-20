Spend a magical time at one of the many pantomimes taking place throughout the area and slightly further afield over the next few weeks.

Jack And The Beanstalk is being performed at Stamford Arts Centre until Sunday, January 12.

At Stamford Corn Exchange, Cinderella can be seen from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22; Dick Whittington will run from Friday, December 27 to Wednesday, January 1 and the adults only pantomime, Peter Panties can be seen on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18.

The Wizard Of Oz will run until Tuesday, December 31 at New Theatre in Peterborough. Cinderella is at The Cresset in Peterborough until Monday, December 30.

Beauty and the Beast will run until Tuesday, December 31 at The Key Theatre in Peterborough.

Sleeping Beauty is at Victoria Hall in Oundle from Wednesday, January 15 to Saturday, January 18.

Rapunzel is at South Holland Centre in Spalding until Tuesday, December 31.