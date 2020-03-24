The Government has clarified which businesses can stay open during the UK-wide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government published guidance last night after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential businesses and premises to shut.

Retail and public premises that remain open must ensure a distance of two metres between customers and shop assistants and allow people to enter a shop only in small groups.

The shops which can remain open are:

Supermarkets and other food shops

Health shops

Pharmacies including non dispensing pharmacies

Petrol stations

Bicycle shops

Home and hardware shops

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Garages

Car rentals

Pet shops

Corner shops

Newsagents

Post offices

Banks

Online retail is 'still open and encouraged' and postal and delivery service will run as normal.

Although restaurants and cafes are closed, food delivery and takeaway can remain operational.

The guidance notes: "This means people can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers.

"Planning regulation will be changed to enable restaurants, cafes and pubs which do not currently offer delivery and hot food takeaway to do so.

"This will be clearly communicated by the government when in effect.

"People must not consume food or drinks on site at restaurants, cafes or pubs whilst waiting for takeaway food."

Community centres, youth centres and similar 'may remain open for the purpose of hosting essential voluntary or public services, such as food banks or homeless services'.

Funerals following the social distancing guidance and places of worship 'should remain open for solitary prayer'.

The Government says it 'will look again at these measures in three weeks, and relax them if the evidence shows this is possible'.

