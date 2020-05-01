Fresh statistics have been released showing a breakdown of where people in Rutland and South Kesteven who died with Covid-19 are from.

The breakdown from the Office for National Statitisics (ONS) shows confirmed deaths where coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

The deaths, which are listed under geographical statistical areas, occurred between March 1 and April 17, and were registered by April 18.