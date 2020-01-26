A shoplifter made off with a medium-sized Marks and Spencer 'Oakham' chicken at just before 3pm today (Sunday, January 26).

They snatched the bird - which has a £3.50 price tag - from a fridge in the Stamford Simply Food store before running off down St George's Street where a getaway car was waiting.

Details relating to the suspects are being passed on to the police by witnesses.

Marks and Spencer Simply Food in Stamford

Thieves also struck at Marks and Spencer and at Boots in the High Street yesterday (Saturday, January 25), and were caught on CCTV.

They were taken into police custody.

Purse thefts in Stamford High Street

Read more CrimeStamford