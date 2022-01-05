A thief stole a bank card from the glove box of a car before using it to buy a train ticket.

The theft from the vehicle in Kesteven Road, Stamford, happened on Boxing Day night or the early hours of the following morning.

A £9 train ticket was purchased at 6.40am at Stamford Railway Station. A one-way adult ticket from Stamford to Peterborough costs £9.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 120 of December 27.