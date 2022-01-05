Bank card stolen from car in Kesteven Road, Stamford, is used to buy train ticket
Published: 16:00, 05 January 2022
A thief stole a bank card from the glove box of a car before using it to buy a train ticket.
The theft from the vehicle in Kesteven Road, Stamford, happened on Boxing Day night or the early hours of the following morning.
A £9 train ticket was purchased at 6.40am at Stamford Railway Station. A one-way adult ticket from Stamford to Peterborough costs £9.
Anyone with information on the crime should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 120 of December 27.