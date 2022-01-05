Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bank card stolen from car in Kesteven Road, Stamford, is used to buy train ticket

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 05 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A thief stole a bank card from the glove box of a car before using it to buy a train ticket.

The theft from the vehicle in Kesteven Road, Stamford, happened on Boxing Day night or the early hours of the following morning.

A £9 train ticket was purchased at 6.40am at Stamford Railway Station. A one-way adult ticket from Stamford to Peterborough costs £9.

The thief bought a train ticket for £9 at Stamford Railway Station
The thief bought a train ticket for £9 at Stamford Railway Station

Anyone with information on the crime should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 120 of December 27.

Crime Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE