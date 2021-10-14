A car parked in a residential area had its catalytic converter cut off on Tuesday.

The BMW vehicle was targeted in Charlock Drive in Stamford at about 10pm.

Catalytic converters contain the precious metals, platinum or palladium.

A catalytic converter. Photo: iStock Photo / Getty Images

If anyone saw who was interfering with the underside of the car, they should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 414 of October 12 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.