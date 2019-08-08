Theft from car at Pinfold Lane in Stamford
Published: 17:25, 08 August 2019
| Updated: 17:26, 08 August 2019
A car window was smashed and camping equipment stolen from a silver Hyundai parked near Stamford town centre.
The theft - which included a small gas stove - happened some time on Monday (August 5) night in Pinfold Lane.
Anyone with information about the culprit should report it to Stamford police by calling 101 and quoting incident 80 of August 6.
