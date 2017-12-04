Thieves steal bikes, sunglasses and a sat nav

Have your say

Police are appealing for information about a burglary and thefts from vehicles in Langtoft on Sunday (December 3) night.

A mens black trek bike with a serial number ‘WTU087G5085H’ and a womens white ‘Specialised Dolce Sport 54’ bike were taken from a garage in Westfield Way.

Sunglasses were taken from a vehicle parked in Westfield Way.

A pair of sunglasses and a sat nav were also taken from a vehicle in Aquila Way.

If you have information about the incidents call police on 101.

Quote incident number 99 of December 4 in relation to the bike thefts

Refer to incident number 53 of December 4 in relation to the Westfield Way sunglasses theft.

Incident number 59 of December 4 refers to the Aquila Way theft.