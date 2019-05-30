All five doors were removed from a Land Rover Defender parked outside a home over the weekend.

The vehicle model is designed for various parts to unscrew relatively easily so that they can be replaced if damaged.

Inspector Ian Martin of Stamford police said: "We urge people with Land Rover Defender vehicles to keep a check on their vehicle, lock it and where they can to park in areas covered by CCTV cameras."

(8405535)

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity which might relate to the theft from the vehicle parked in Holywell near Stamford should call police on 101 quoting incident 78 of May 27.

Click here for more of the latest crime news.