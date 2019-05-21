Thieves stole wallets, laptops and other items from 11 vehicles parked in Stamford streets.

The thefts happened in residential areas including Empingham Road, Culpepper Way, Kingsdown Drive and Groves Crescent on Thursday night and Friday morning (May 16 and 17).

Police are following up their investigations using CCTV and the use of bank cards that were stolen.

Police reminded people to always remove items of value from their vehicles to deter opportunist thieves.

Anyone who has experienced a similar crime can contact police on Stamford Police on 101, while those with information can call the same number and quote incident 151 of May 18.

Alternatively, crime can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

