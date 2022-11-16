Police are appealing for witnesses to a theft from a cemetery.

A John Deere 4x4 Gator was stolen from Stamford Cemetery at about 8pm on Tuesday last week (November 8).

Offenders took the 4x4 from a secured compound at the Cemetery Lodge and drove it out onto Little Casterton Road before leaving the area. The registration plate is AK2 2KTT.

Anyone who may have seen the Gator or anyone acting suspiciously should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 22000654725.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.