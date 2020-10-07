Pay and display machines in Cattle Market and St Leonard's Street car parks in Stamford broken into
Published: 17:00, 07 October 2020
Pay and display machines at two Stamford town centre car parks have been broken into.
While on duty on Friday last week (October 2) Lincolnshire Police officers discovered that a pay and display machine in Cattle Market car park had been manually broken into and £339.40 was stolen.
CCTV was reviewed but the cameras were not pointing in the direction of the machine.